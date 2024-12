‘No dejaré de luchar hasta que esta pesadilla termine', revela Ilana Gritzewsky a un año de ser liberada por Hamas

Hostage family members:



Zahiro Sharar Mor, whose uncle Avraham Munder is held hostage in Gaza.



Dani Elgarat, whose brother Itzik is held hostage in Gaza.



Ilana Gritzewsky, who is a returned hostage herself who suffered through 55 days in captivity, whose partner Matan is held… pic.twitter.com/CiGLRaVVo7