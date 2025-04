Descubren un nuevo color llamado ‘olo’; solo cinco personas en el mundo lo han visto

Five people have seen “olo”—a color no one else has—thanks to a new system called Oz, according to a @ScienceAdvances study.



Learn more in #ScienceAdviser: https://t.co/YmnOHKTLwu

📥 Sign up for the daily #newsletter: https://t.co/mcqNeQWWFg pic.twitter.com/8xYXbKko5B