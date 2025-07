¡HISTÓRICO! Gilberto Mora rompe impresionante récord que le pertenecía a Lamine Yamal

🇲🇽 Gilberto Mora (16) vs. USA in the @GoldCup final:



☑️ 75 minutes

🔑 1 chance created

🎯 34/36 passes completed

🚀 3 shots

💪 4 ball recoveries



16 years old but you certainly wouldn't know it. 💎