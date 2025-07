Isaac del Toro gana la segunda etapa del Tour de Austria y se coloca cuarto en la clasificación general

HE’S BACK! EL TORITO WINS STAGE 2! 🥇 #TourOfAustria @AlessandroCovi made a huge attack inside the final 800m and was only caught moments before the line 😲



Luckily, @ISAACDELTOROx1 does enough to see off the other contenders and punch his way to the uphill win! 🐂📈 #WeAreUAE pic.twitter.com/K4W7NphTVc