Atlanta Falcons vs Minnesota Vikings: Horario y canal dónde ver EN VIVO el juego de Semana 9 GRATIS

Update: #Jets QB Aaron Rodgers shared while on the @PatMcAfeeShow that he spoke with #Vikings QB Kirk Cousins on the phone yesterday after his inury.



Rodgers said that he hopes he gave some encouragement to Cousins, who tore his Achilles this weekend.



(h/t @AryePulli) https://t.co/eznYVCLiKh pic.twitter.com/mt8xuxN4cN