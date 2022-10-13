Imperdible
Roger Waters: Este es el posible setlist de sus conciertos en la CDMX
Roger Waters ofrecerá dos conciertos en la CDMX; esta es la posible setlists de los shows
Por:
Roger Waters por fin ofrecerá sus esperados conciertos en la CDMX y todo apunta a que serán noches legendarias llenas de rock y activismo.
La última vez que Roger Waters vino a México fue hace cuatro años y en esta ocasión retorna como parte de su gira This Is Not A Drill Tour.
Este será, de acuerdo con él “un espectáculo cinematográfico, nuevo e innovador” con el que hará un llamado a amar, proteger y compartir el planeta tierra.
Roger Waters ofrecerá conciertos en la CDMX este 14 y el 15 de octubre, y los fans andan especulando qué canciones son las que va a interpretar.
De acuerdo con los fans, las canciones que podría tocar Roger Waters son las siguientes, pues en otros shows de la gira las ha interpretado:
Setlist de Roger Waters en la CDMX
1.- Comfortably Numb
2.- The Happiest Days of Our Lives
3.- Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2
4.- Another Brick in the Wall, Part 3
5.- The Powers That Be
6.- The Bravery of Being Out of Range
7.- The Bar
8.- Have a Cigar
9.- Wish You Were Here
10.- Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Parts VI-IX)
12.-In the Flesh
13.- Run Like Hell
14.- Déjà Vu
15.- Déjà Vu (Reprise)
16.- Is This the Life We Really Want?
17.- Money
18.- Us and Them
19.- Any Colour You Like
20.- Brain Damage
21.- Eclipse
22.- Two Suns in the Sunset
23.- The Bar (Reprise)
24.- Outside the Wall
2.- The Happiest Days of Our Lives
3.- Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2
4.- Another Brick in the Wall, Part 3
5.- The Powers That Be
6.- The Bravery of Being Out of Range
7.- The Bar
8.- Have a Cigar
9.- Wish You Were Here
10.- Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Parts VI-IX)
12.-In the Flesh
13.- Run Like Hell
14.- Déjà Vu
15.- Déjà Vu (Reprise)
16.- Is This the Life We Really Want?
17.- Money
18.- Us and Them
19.- Any Colour You Like
20.- Brain Damage
21.- Eclipse
22.- Two Suns in the Sunset
23.- The Bar (Reprise)
24.- Outside the Wall
LO MÁS VISTO
-
Pablo Montero contrata mariachi en restaurante, no le paga y obliga a comensales a cooperar (VIDEO)
-
A Kristal Silva se le levanta la falda en Venga la Alegría (FOTO)
-
¿Karely Ruiz está en Playboy? Así se ve disfrazada de conejita (FOTOS)
-
Se le cae la blusa a Manelyk González en Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy y así reaccionó ella (VIDEO)
-
¿Murió Maribel Fernández 'La Pelangocha'? Revelan la verdad sobre la actriz