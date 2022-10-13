Roger Waters: Este es el posible setlist de sus conciertos en la CDMX

Roger Waters por fin ofrecerá sus esperados conciertos en la CDMX y todo apunta a que serán noches legendarias llenas de rock y activismo.

La última vez que Roger Waters vino a México fue hace cuatro años y en esta ocasión retorna como parte de su gira This Is Not A Drill Tour.

Este será, de acuerdo con él “un espectáculo cinematográfico, nuevo e innovador” con el que hará un llamado a amar, proteger y compartir el planeta tierra.

Roger Waters ofrecerá conciertos en la CDMX este 14 y el 15 de octubre, y los fans andan especulando qué canciones son las que va a interpretar.

De acuerdo con los fans, las canciones que podría tocar Roger Waters son las siguientes, pues en otros shows de la gira las ha interpretado:

Setlist de Roger Waters en la CDMX

1.- Comfortably Numb

2.- The Happiest Days of Our Lives

3.- Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2

4.- Another Brick in the Wall, Part 3

5.- The Powers That Be

6.- The Bravery of Being Out of Range

7.- The Bar

8.- Have a Cigar

9.- Wish You Were Here

10.- Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Parts VI-IX)

​12.-In the Flesh

13.- Run Like Hell

14.- Déjà Vu

15.- Déjà Vu (Reprise)

16.- Is This the Life We Really Want?

17.- Money

18.- Us and Them

19.- Any Colour You Like

20.- Brain Damage

21.- Eclipse

22.- Two Suns in the Sunset

23.- The Bar (Reprise)

24.- Outside the Wall