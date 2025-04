Incautan 42 kilos de cocaína proveniente de México en cruces fronterizos con EU

Three of a kind! @DFOLaredo @CBP officers at Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry seize three separate loads of cocaine with a combined street value of of $1.2M. All three drivers were arrested. @HSI_SanAntonio is investigating. More: https://t.co/Qw0M8mIsll pic.twitter.com/7el0Q6WtIc