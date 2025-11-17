Game Awards 2025: Todos los nominados

¡Ya están aquí todos los nominados a los Game Awards 2025! Como ya es costumbre, la premiación anunció todos los juegos que se encuentran en selección para recibir uno de estos premios.
Con favoritos de muchos la lista incluye títulos que no son sorpresa para nadie tras ser nombrados constantemente como “el juego del año”, aunque si hay algunos que fueron grandes revelaciones.
En La Razón te contamos la lista completa de nominados para estos Game Awards 2025.
Juego del Año
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
Mejor Dirección
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades II
- Split Fiction
Mejor Narrativa
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Silent Hill f
Mejor Dirección de Arte
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
Mejor Equipo de Esports
- Gen.G - League of Legends
- NRG - ValorantTeam Falcons - DOTA 2
- Team Liquid PH - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Team Vitality - Counter-Strike 2
Mejor Atleta de Esports
- brawk - Brock Somerhalder (Valorant)
- Chovy - Jeong Ji-hoon (League of Legends)
- f0rsakeN - Jason Susanto (Valorant)
- Kakeru - Kakeru Watanabe (Street Fighter)
- MenaRD - Saul Leonardo (Street Fighter)
- Zyw0o - Mathieu Herbaut (Counter-Strike 2)
Mejor Banda Sonora y Música
- Christopher Larkin, Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Darren Korb, Hades II
- Lorien Testard, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Toma Otowa, Ghost of Yōtei
- Woodkid and Ludvig Forssell, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach
Mejor Diseño de Audio
- Battlefield 6
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Silent Hill f
Mejor Actuación
- Ben Starr, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Charlie Cox, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Erika Ishii, Ghost of Yōtei
- Jennifer English, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Konatsu Kato, Silent Hill f
- Troy Baker, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Innovación en Accesibilidad
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows
- Atomfall
- Doom: The Dark Ages
- EA Sports FC 26
- South of Midnight
Juego con Impacto
- Consume Me
- Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
- South of Midnight
- Wanderstop
Mejor Juego Ongoing
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- Marvel Rivals
- No Man’s Sky
Apoyo de la Comunidad
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man’s Sky
Mejor Debut Independiente
- Absolum
- Ball x Pit
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
Mejor Juego Independiente
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Despelote
- Dispatch
- Megabonk
Mejor Juego Móvil
- Destiny: Rising
- Persona 5: The Phantom X
- Sonic Rumble
- Umamusume: Pretty Derby
- Wuthering Waves
Mejor Juego VR / AR
- Alien: Rogue Incursion
- Arken Age
- Ghost Town
- Marvel’s Deadpool VR
- The Midnight Walk
Mejor Juego de Acción
- Battlefield 6
- Doom: The Dark Ages
- Hades II
- Ninja Gaiden 4
- Shinobi: Art of Vengeance
Mejor Juego de Acción / Aventura
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Split Fiction
Mejor Juego RPG
- Avowed
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- The Outer Worlds 2
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Mejor Juego de Peleas
- 2XKO
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
- Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
- Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage
Mejor Juego Familiar
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- LEGO Party!
- LEGO Voyagers
- Mario Kart World
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
- Split Fiction
Mejor Juego de Simulación / Estrategia
- The Alters
- FINAL FANTASY TACTICS - The Ivalice Chronicles
- Jurassic World Evolution 3
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VII
- Tempest Rising
- Two Point Museum
Mejor Juego de Deportes / Carreras
- EA Sports FC 26
- F1 25
- Mario Kart World
- Rematch
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
Mejor Juego Multijugador
- Arc Raiders
- Battlefield 6
- Elden Ring Nightreign
- Peak
- Split Fiction
Mejor Adaptación
- A Minecraft Movie
- Devil May Cry
- The Last of Us: Season 2
- Splinter Cell: Deathwatch
- Until Dawn
Juego más Anticipado 2026
- 007 First Light
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Marvel’s Wolverine
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Witcher IV
Creador de Contenido del Año
- Caedrel
- Kai CenatMoistCr1TiKaL
- Sakura Miko
- The Burnt Peanut
Mejor Juego de Esports
- Counter-Strike 2
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
