Casper Ruud vence a Jack Draper y se proclama campeón del Mutua Madrid Open 2025

𝗖𝗮𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗱𝗿𝗶𝗱 🏆



🇳🇴 @CasperRuud98 claims the biggest #ATPTour title of his career at the #MMOPEN, beating Draper 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 in the final. pic.twitter.com/9tWuQ1nwB4