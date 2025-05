MET Gala 2025: Temática, dónde ver y quiénes son los invitados

The theme for this year's Met Gala is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" which is exploring the history and evolution of Black menswear and dandyism from the 18th century to the present. The exhibition will feature garments, paintings, and photographs, delving into the ways Black men have used clothing as a form of expression and identity formation. The dress code for the Met Gala is "Tailored for You," which encourages guests to interpret the theme through their own personal style and embrace tailored silhouettes, as it aligns with the exhibition's focus on menswear. For this video I tried my best to tie both the exhibition and dress code together I hope you love it 💛 #metgala #metgala2025 #metgala2025theme #tailoredforyou #styleinspo #fashion #fashiontiktok #moodboard #moodboardaesthetic #pinterest #pinterestaesthetic #aesthetic