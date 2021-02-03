Lista de nominados
Globos de Oro 2021: ¿Netflix por qué podría ser el gran ganador?
Netflix domina con 42 candidaturas en cine y televisión; el próximo 28 de febrero será la ceremonia de manera virtual por la pandemia de COVID-19
Netflix encabeza las nominaciones de la 78 edición de los Globos de Oro con 22 postulaciones en total en el ámbito del cine, principalmente con los filmes “Mank”, que aspira a seis estatuillas, y “The Trial of the Chicago 7”, con cinco menciones, anunció este miércoles la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood.
“Mank” y “The Trial of the Chicago 7” competirán por el Globo de Oro a Mejor Película Dramática, el máximo galardón, junto a “Nomadland”, “The Father” y “Promising Young Woman”.
En televisión, Netflix también domina las nominaciones con 20 candidaturas, entre ellas las seis de la emblemática serie “The Crown”.
The Father
Mank (@MankFilm)
Nomadland (@nomadlandfilm)
Promising Young Woman (@PromisingFilm)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (@trialofchicago7)#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/jsVmNX26Ju
Este 2021 las plataformas de streaming se imponen en los Globos de Oro, pues por la pandemia de COVID-19 películas que iban a estrenarse en cines llegaron directamente a Netflix, Amazon y HBO. Por este motivo, en esta edición de los galardones se aceptaron filmes que no llegaron a salas.
La 78 edición de los Globos de Oro, que se retrasó dos meses debido a la pandemia, se celebrará el 28 de febrero con una ceremonia, que en gran parte será virtual debido a la crisis del coronavirus. Se transmitirá desde Nueva York y Los Ángeles, bajo la conducción de Tina Fey y Amy Poehler.
LOS NOMINADOS A LOS GLOBOS DE ORO
CINE
Mejor Película Dramática
- "The Father"
- "Mank"
- "Nomandland"
- "Promising Young Woman"
- "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Mejor Película de Comedia o Musical:
- "Borat 2"
- "Hamilton"
- "Music"
- "Palm Springs"
- "The Prom"
Mejor Director
- Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"
- David Fincher, "Mank"
- Regina King, "One Night in Miami"
- Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
- Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"
Mejor Actor en una Película, Musical o Comedia:
- Sacha Baron Cohen, "Borat 22
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"
- Dev Patel, "La increíble historia de David Copperfield"
- Andy Samberg, "Palm Springs"
- James Corden, "The Prom"
Mejor Actor en una Película de Drama:
- Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"
- Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom"
- Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"
- Gary Oldman, "Mank"
- Tahar Rahim, "The Mauritanian"
Mejor Actriz en una Película de Drama:
- Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom"
- Andra Day, "United States vs Billie Holiday"
- Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a woman"
- Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"
- Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"
Mejor Actriz en una Película, Musical o Comedia:
- Maria Bakalova, "Borat 2"
- Kate Hudson, "Music"
- Michelle Pfeiffer, "French Exit"
- Rosamund Pike, "I Care a Lot"
- Anya Taylor-Joy, "Emma"
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Sacha Baron Cohen, "Trial of the Chicago 7"
- Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
- Jared Leto, "The little things"
- Bill Murray, "On the rocks"
- Leslie Odom Jr., "One night in Miami"
Mejor Actriz de Reparto:
- Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"
- Olivia Colman, "The Father"
- Jodie Foster, "The Mauritanian"
- Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"
- Helena Zengel, "News of the world"
Mejor Película Extranjera
- "Another Round", Dinamarca
- "La llorona", Francia/Guatemala
- "The Life Ahead", Italia
- "Minari", Estados Unidos
- "Two of Us", Estados Unidos/Francia
Mejor Guion
- Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"
- Jack Fincher, "Mank"
- Aaron Sorkin, "The trial of the Chicago 7"
- Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller, "The Father"
- Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"
Mejor Película Animada
- "Croods: the new age"
- "Onward"
- "Over the moon"
- "Soul"
- "Wolfwalkers"
TELEVISIÓN
Mejor Serie de Drama
- "The Crown"
- "Lovecraft Country"
- "Ozark"
- "Ratched"
Mejor Actriz Protagonista en Serie Dramática
- Olivia Colman, "The Crown"
- Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"
- Emma Corrin, "The Crown"
- Laura Linney, "Ozark"
- Sarah Paulson, "Ratched"
Mejor Actor Protagonista en Serie Dramática
- Jason Bateman, "Ozark"
- Josh O’Connor, "The Crown"
- Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"
- Al Pacino, "Hunters"
- Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason"
Mejor Comedia o Musical
- "Emily in Paris"
- "The Flight Attendant"
- "The Great"
- "Schitt’s Creek"
- "Ted Lasso"
Mejor Actriz en Serie de Comedia
- Lily Collins, "Emily in Paris"
- Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"
- Elle Fanning, "The Great"
- Jane Levy, "Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist"
- Catherine O’Hara, "Schitt’s Creek"
Mejor Actor en Serie de Comedia
- Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"
- Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"
- Eugene Levy, "Schitt’s Creek"
- Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"
- Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Gillian Anderson, "The Crown"
- Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"
- Julia Garner, "Ozark"
- Annie Murphy, "The Crown"
- Cynthia Nixon, "Ratched"
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- John Boyega, "Small Axe"
- Brendan Gleeson, "The Comey Rule"
- Daniel Levy, "Schitt’s Creek"
- Jim Parsons, "Hollywood"
- Donald Sutherland, "The Undoing"
Mejor Miniserie o Película para TV
- "Normal People"
- "The Queen’s Gambit"
- "Small Axe"
- "The Undoing"
- "Unorthodox"
Mejor Actriz en Miniserie o Película para TV
- Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America"
- Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, "Normal People"
- Nicole Kidman, "The Undoing"
- Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen’s Gambit"
Mejor Actor en Miniserie o Película para TV
- Bryan Cranston, "Your Honor"
- Jeff Daniels, "The Comey Rule"
- Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"
- Ethan Hawke, "The Good Lord Bird"
- Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much Is True"
