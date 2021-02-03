Miércoles 3.02.2021 - 13:15

La Razón de México

Lista de nominados

Globos de Oro 2021: ¿Netflix por qué podría ser el gran ganador?

Netflix domina con 42 candidaturas en cine y televisión; el próximo 28 de febrero será la ceremonia de manera virtual por la pandemia de COVID-19

Sam Mendes fue el gran ganador en los Globos de Oro 2020.AP
Por:

Netflix encabeza las nominaciones de la 78 edición de los Globos de Oro con 22 postulaciones en total en el ámbito del cine, principalmente con los filmes “Mank”, que aspira a seis estatuillas, y “The Trial of the Chicago 7”, con cinco menciones, anunció este miércoles la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood.

“Mank” y “The Trial of the Chicago 7” competirán por el Globo de Oro a Mejor Película Dramática, el máximo galardón, junto a “Nomadland”, “The Father” y “Promising Young Woman”.

En televisión, Netflix también domina las nominaciones con 20 candidaturas, entre ellas las seis de la emblemática serie “The Crown”.

Este 2021 las plataformas de streaming se imponen en los Globos de Oro, pues por la pandemia de COVID-19 películas que iban a estrenarse en cines llegaron directamente a Netflix, Amazon y HBO. Por este motivo, en esta edición de los galardones se aceptaron filmes que no llegaron a salas

La 78 edición de los Globos de Oro, que se retrasó dos meses debido a la pandemia, se celebrará el 28 de febrero con una ceremonia, que en gran parte será virtual debido a la crisis del coronavirus. Se transmitirá desde Nueva York y Los Ángeles, bajo la conducción de Tina Fey y Amy Poehler.

LOS NOMINADOS A LOS GLOBOS DE ORO

CINE

Mejor Película Dramática

  • "The Father"
  • "Mank"
  • "Nomandland"
  • "Promising Young Woman"
  • "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Mejor Película de Comedia o Musical:

  • "Borat 2"
  • "Hamilton"
  • "Music"
  • "Palm Springs"
  • "The Prom"

Mejor Director

  • Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"
  • David Fincher, "Mank"
  • Regina King, "One Night in Miami"
  • Aaron Sorkin, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
  • Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"

Mejor Actor en una Película, Musical o Comedia:

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, "Borat 22
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"
  • Dev Patel, "La increíble historia de David Copperfield"
  • Andy Samberg, "Palm Springs"
  • James Corden, "The Prom"

Mejor Actor en una Película de Drama:

  • Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"
  • Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom"
  • Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"
  • Gary Oldman, "Mank"
  • Tahar Rahim, "The Mauritanian"

Mejor Actriz en una Película de Drama:

  • Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom"
  • Andra Day, "United States vs Billie Holiday"
  • Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a woman"
  • Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"
  • Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"

Mejor Actriz en una Película, Musical o Comedia:

  • Maria Bakalova, "Borat 2"
  • Kate Hudson, "Music"
  • Michelle Pfeiffer, "French Exit"
  • Rosamund Pike, "I Care a Lot"
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, "Emma"

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, "Trial of the Chicago 7"
  • Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
  • Jared Leto, "The little things"
  • Bill Murray, "On the rocks"
  • Leslie Odom Jr., "One night in Miami"

Mejor Actriz de Reparto:

  • Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"
  • Olivia Colman, "The Father"
  • Jodie Foster, "The Mauritanian"
  • Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"
  • Helena Zengel, "News of the world"

Mejor Película Extranjera

  • "Another Round", Dinamarca
  • "La llorona", Francia/Guatemala
  • "The Life Ahead", Italia
  • "Minari", Estados Unidos
  • "Two of Us", Estados Unidos/Francia

Mejor Guion

  • Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"
  • Jack Fincher, "Mank"
  • Aaron Sorkin, "The trial of the Chicago 7"
  • Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller, "The Father"
  • Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"

Mejor Película Animada

  • "Croods: the new age"
  • "Onward"
  • "Over the moon"
  • "Soul"
  • "Wolfwalkers"

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor Serie de Drama

  • "The Crown"
  • "Lovecraft Country"
  • "Ozark"
  • "Ratched"

Mejor Actriz Protagonista en Serie Dramática

  • Olivia Colman, "The Crown"
  • Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"
  • Emma Corrin, "The Crown"
  • Laura Linney, "Ozark"
  • Sarah Paulson, "Ratched"

Mejor Actor Protagonista en Serie Dramática

  • Jason Bateman, "Ozark"
  • Josh O’Connor, "The Crown"
  • Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"
  • Al Pacino, "Hunters"
  • Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason"

Mejor Comedia o Musical

  • "Emily in Paris"
  • "The Flight Attendant"
  • "The Great"
  • "Schitt’s Creek"
  • "Ted Lasso"

Mejor Actriz en Serie de Comedia

  • Lily Collins, "Emily in Paris"
  • Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"
  • Elle Fanning, "The Great"
  • Jane Levy, "Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist"
  • Catherine O’Hara, "Schitt’s Creek"

Mejor Actor en Serie de Comedia

  • Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"
  • Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"
  • Eugene Levy, "Schitt’s Creek"
  • Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"
  • Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Gillian Anderson, "The Crown"
  • Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"
  • Julia Garner, "Ozark"
  • Annie Murphy, "The Crown"
  • Cynthia Nixon, "Ratched"

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • John Boyega, "Small Axe"
  • Brendan Gleeson, "The Comey Rule"
  • Daniel Levy, "Schitt’s Creek"
  • Jim Parsons, "Hollywood"
  • Donald Sutherland, "The Undoing"

Mejor Miniserie o Película para TV

  • "Normal People"
  • "The Queen’s Gambit"
  • "Small Axe"
  • "The Undoing"
  • "Unorthodox"

Mejor Actriz en Miniserie o Película para TV

  • Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America"
  • Shira Haas, "Unorthodox"
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones, "Normal People"
  • Nicole Kidman, "The Undoing"
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen’s Gambit"

Mejor Actor en Miniserie o Película para TV

  • Bryan Cranston, "Your Honor"
  • Jeff Daniels, "The Comey Rule"
  • Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"
  • Ethan Hawke, "The Good Lord Bird"
  • Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much Is True"

