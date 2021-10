FIFA: Gianni Infantino compara un Mundial de Futbol con el Super Bowl de la NFL

🇩🇪🇩🇰 Germany & Denmark are now safely through to the 2022 #WorldCup 🥳



😟 But plenty of other giants find themselves in precarious positions after a dramatic week of #WCQ in Europe 🌍



ℹ️👉 https://t.co/lHZ37bLL5W pic.twitter.com/WoMV4lyuKe