Los mensajes ocultos del video de ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ de Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift ha dividido opiniones tras el estreno de su nuevo álbum The Life of a Showgirl y ahora, lanzó su videoclip de la canción ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ que ha desatado una serie de comentarios sobre los mensajes ocultos y referencias de la cantante americana sobre su vida privada y su carrera profesional.

Los easter eggs y mensajes en ‘The Fate of Ophelia’

Han habido varios elementos mencionados sobre el video de ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ de Taylor Swift, siendo el mayor de ellos la aparición de un pan de masa madre horneado por la artista, en referencia a su pasatiempo, como mencionó en el podcast New Heightsy.

cuando taylor estaba toda emocionada pq pudo agregar su pan a una escena de su propio video donde ella es directora 😭 oh, la adoro tanto pic.twitter.com/UUToPDBDWY — fer 🐞 (@ivysdl) October 5, 2025

Reforzó la idea al obsequiar al presentador Greg James, de BBC Radio 1, un pan de limón y arándanos apodado “The Fate of Doughphelia”. Hay también un guiño a su amor por los gatos, pues aparece una estatua de un minino.

Destacan también las referencias a Travis Kelce, ya que el lanzamiento coincidió con el cumpleaños del jugador de la NFL y en una de las escenas, la cantante atrapa un balón de fútbol americano. “Prometo lealtad a tus manos, a tu equipo, a tu vibra”, dice.

El número 87, que es el de Kelce en los Kansas City Chiefs, parece en la puerta de una habitación de hotel, y una fotografía en blanco y negro del deportista se observa en el espejo de un camerino junto a unos bailarines.

El inicio del video destaca porque aparece un carrito de limpieza visible en un lateral, un detalle que rememora la anécdota de la artista colándose en sus propios conciertos oculta en ese tipo de cosas. También vemos un cartel de película en blanco y negro con la frase “Sequins are forever, starring Kitty [Finlay]”, en referencia al apellido de la abuela de Swift, Marjorie.

Al final del video, vemos a la cantante sumergida en una bañera, que es referencia al destino trágico de Ofelia, personaje de Hamlet de William Shakespeare, y a la célebre pintura de John Everett Millais. También hace referencia a la forma en la que Taylor descansa después de un concierto, pues en el pasado reveló que para recuperarse toma un baño.

Letra de ‘The Fate of Ophelia’

I heard you calling on the megaphone

You wanna see me all alone

As legend has it, you are quite the pyro

You light the match to watch it blow

And if you’d never come for me

I might’ve drowned in the melancholy

I swore my loyalty to me (me), myself (myself) and I (I)

Right before you lit my sky up

(All that time) I sat alone in my tower

You were just honing your powers

Now I can see it all (I can see it all)

(Late one night) you dug me out of my grave and

Saved my heart from the fate of Ophelia (Ophelia)

Keep it one hundred on the land (land), the sea (sea), the sky

Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes

Don’t care where the hell you been (been) ‘cause now (now) you’re mine

It’s ‘bout to be sleepless night you’ve been dreaming of

The fate of Ophelia

The eldest daughter of a nobleman

Ophelia lived in fantasy

But love was a cold bed full of scorpions

The venom stole her sanity (yeah)

And if you’d never come for me (come for me)

I might’ve lingered in purgatory

You wrap around me like a chain (chain), a crown (crown), a vine (vine)

Pulling me into the fire

(All that time) I sat alone in my towerYou were just honing your powers

Now I can see it all (I can see it all)

(Late one night) you dug me out of my grave and

Saved my heart from the fate of Ophelia (Ophelia)

Keep it one hundred on the land (land), the sea (sea), the sky

Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes

Don’t care where the hell you been (been) ‘cause now (now) you’re mineIt’s ‘bout to be sleepless night you’ve been dreaming of

The fate of Ophelia

‘Tis locked inside my memory and only you possess the key

No longer drowning and deceived

All because you came for meLocked inside my memory and only you possess the key

No longer drowning and deceived

All because you came for me

(All that time) I sat alone in my tower

You were just honing your powers

Now I can see it all (I can see it all)

(Late one night) you dug me out of my grave and

Saved my heart from the fate of Ophelia (Ophelia)

Keep it one hundred on the land (land), the sea (sea) (the sea), the sky

Pledge allegiance to your hands (your hands), your team, your vibes

Don’t care where the hell you been (been) (you been) ‘cause now (now) (’cause now) you’re mineIt’s ‘bout to be sleepless night you’ve been dreaming of

The fate of Ophelia

You saved my heart from the fate of Ophelia