Mundial 2026: Video de Shakira ‘Dai Dai’ supera 100 millones de vistas en Youtube

Sin duda alguna, Shakira es una de las figuras más destacadas de la música, quien desde el 2006, ha conquistado varias ediciones del Mundial con canciones que se han convertido en himnos totales del deporte.

Todo comenzó en el Mundial de Alemania 2006 donde interpretó Hips Don’t Lie, pero su primera canción inspirada en una copa del Mundo fue para Sudáfrica 2010, Waka Waka.

En Brasil 2014, Shakira repitió el fenómeno con La La La y ahora, causó furor con el tema Dai Dai en colaboración con Burna Boy. La canción fue hecha para el Mundial 2026 que se jugará en México, Estados Unidos y Canadá y el video oficial ya superó las 100 millones de vistas.

Shakira celebra 100 millones de vistas de Dai Dai

La cantante colombiana compartió la noticia de que su nueva canción alcanzó las 100 millones de vistas este lunes 8 de junio, una cifra que ya ha sido incluso superada por el gran recibimiento del tema.

“Hemos alcanzado las 100 millones de vistas de Dai Dai. Gracias manada, son los mejores. Gracias mi manada linda, esto lo hemos hecho juntos”, expresó la artista en una publicación donde agregó varias fotos del video.

La canción se estrenó hace apenas dos semanas pero es sin duda alguna, uno de los proyectos más exitosos de la temporada y a comparación de otros temas también creados para el Mundial 2026 en colaboración con la FIFA.

Letra de ‘Dai Dai’

Oh-eh-oh-eh (oh-eh)

Eh-oh-eh (oh-eh)

Oh-eh-oh-eh (oh-eh)

Eh-oh-eh

You knew from the day you were born

That here in this place you belong

You’ve been this brave all along

What broke you once made you strong (strong)

Dai, dai, ikou, dale, allez, let’s go

Dai, dai, ikou, dale, allez, let’s go (ow)

Come follow your desire

Where there’s a will, there’s a way

You are the owner of that fire

No one can take it away

Sweat and blood to write your story

That is how you paved the way

You’re about to reach the glory

Only one step away

All the highs and lows

All the tears and the pain

You been there through it all, been through it all

Just do it again

Now you got to believe (I believe)

‘Cause you know what it takes

To be living my dream

At the top of your game

Feel it, got everything you need it

Now bring it like you mean it

Just like you mean it

Dale, no olvide’ lo que vales

Juega como tú sabesComo tú sabe’

Energy is contagious (you know)

And it never fails us (no, no)

No one’s getting tired (I know)

‘Cause you got that fire (ayo)

Dream a little higher

Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go

Ayo

Ayo

We’ve taken all that our hearts can holdWe can’t hold on to the past no more (mm)

From the dirt and the tears, we make goldWe are more than flesh and bones

All the highs and lows (highs and lows)

All the tears and the pain

You been there through it all, been through it all

Just do it again

Now you got to believe (I believe)

‘Cause you know what it takesTo be living my dreamAt the top of your game

Feel it, got everything you need itNow bring it like you mean itJust like you mean itDale, no olvide’ lo que valesJuega como tú sabesComo tú sabe’

Pelé, Maradona, Maldini, Romário

Cristiano Ronaldo

El Pibe, Iniesta, Beckham y KakáMessi, Mbappé, Salah

Brasil, Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia

US, England, Germany, France

South Africa, España, México, Japan

Korea, Netherlands

Oh-eh-oh-eh (oh-eh)

Eh-oh-ehOh-eh-oh-eh (oh-eh)

Eh-oh-eh

Knew from the day you were born

Here in this place you belong

You’ve been this brave all along

What broke you once made you strong (ow)

Dai, dai, ikou, dale, allez, let’s go

Dai, dai, ikou, dale, allez, let’s go

Dai, dai, ikou, dale, allez, let’s go

Dai, dai, ikou, dale, allez, let’s go

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