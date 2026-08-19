VMAs 2026: Lista completa de todos los nominados a los premios

My job: announce the Best K-Pop nominees at the 2026 #VMAs 🤝 Your job: VOTE FOR A WINNER 🥇☄️



⭐️ @BLACKPINK: JUMP

⭐️ @bts_bighit: SWIM

⭐️ @cortis_bighit: REDRED

⭐️ @katseyeworld: Pinky Up

⭐️ @le_sserafim (ft. j-hope of @bts_bighit): SPAGHETTI

⭐️ LISA: Dream ft. @kentaro_s_711… pic.twitter.com/IQvHHe4pFI