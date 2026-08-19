VMAs 2026: Lista completa de todos los nominados a los premios

Los MTV VMAs han revelado la lista oficial de nominados para su próxima edición que se llevará a cabo este 27 de septiembre. En esta ocasión, incluyeron nombres como Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo y Tate MacRae entre sus candidaturas. Las más nominadas son La Reina del Pop y Taylor Swift.
Lista de nominados a los MTV VMAs 2026
Esta es la lista completa de los MTV VMAs 2026:
Video del año
- Ariana Grande - hate that i made you love me
- Bruno Mars - I Just Might
- GENER8ION - STORM starring Yung Lean
- Madonna - Confessions II - The Film
- Sabrina Carpenter - Tears
- Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia
Artista del año
- Ariana Grande
- Bruno Mars
- Madonna
- Morgan Wallen
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
Canción del año
- Swim - BTS
- Choosin’ Texas - Ella Langley
- Golden - HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna & REI AMI
- Bring Your Love - Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter
- Man I Need - Olivia Dean
- Stateside + Zara Larsson - PinkPantheress
- WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! - RAYE
Mejor artista nuevo
- Bella Kay
- CORTIS
- Magnus Ferrell
- Malcolm Todd
- Myles Smith
- Sienna Spiro
- Stella Lefty
Mejor colaboración
- Chains & Whips - Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice
- Ever Since U Left Me - French Montana x Max B
- Bring Your Love - Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter
- Stateside + Zara Larsson - PinkPantheress
- Dai Dai - Shakira & Burna Boy
- Hard Part - Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye
Mejor pop
- Ariana Grande - hate that i made you love me
- Charli xcx - SS26
- LISA - Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
- Olivia Rodrigo - drop dead
- Sabrina Carpenter - House Tour
- Tate MacRae - Nobody’s Girl
- Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia
Mejor Hip-Hop
- Cardi B feat. Kehlani – Safe
- Don Toliver – E85
- Drake – Janice STFU
- Megan Thee Stallion – LOVER GIRL
- Travis Scott – DUMBO
- Tyler, The Creator- SUGAR ON MY TONGUE
Mejor R&B
- Bruno Mars – I Just Might
- Chris Brown – It Depends/Obvious
- Dave & Tems – Raindance
- Justin Bieber – YUKON
- Kehlani – Folded
- Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis – Is It a Crime
Mejor Alternativo
- Geese – Taxes
- mgk & Fred Durst – FIX UR FACE
- Noah Kahan – The Great Divide
- Olivia Rodrigo – the cure
- SOMBR – Homewrecker
- Tame Impala – Dracula
- twenty one pilots – Drag Path
Mejor música latina
- Anitta & Shakira – Choka Choka
- Bad Bunny – NUEVAYoL
- Fuerza Regida – TU SANCHO
- KAROL G – Papasito
- Rosalía ft. Yahritza Y Su Esencia – La Perla
- Ryan Castro, Kapo & GANGSTA – LA VILLA
- Shakira & Burna Boy – Dai Dai
Mejor K-Pop
- BLACKPINK – JUMP
- BTS – SWIM
- CORTIS – REDRED
- KATSEYE – PINKY UP
- LE SSERAFIM (feat. j-hope of BTS)
- LISA – Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
Mejor Dance
- Bebe Rexha & Faithless – New Religion
- Harry Styles – Aperture
- Lady Gaga & Doechii – RUNAWAY
- Madonna – Confessions II – The Film
- PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – Stateside
- Slayyyter – DANCE…
- Tate McRae – Nobody’s Girl
Mejor Country
- Ella Langley – Choosin’ Texas
- Kacey Musgraves – Dry Spell
- Lainey Wilson –Somewhere Over Laredo
- Luke Combs – Back in the Saddle
- Shaboozey – Cowgirl
- Stella Lefty – Boston
- Tucker Wetmore – Brunette
Mejor Dirección
- Ariana Grande – hate that i made you love me
- Bruno Mars – I Just Might
- GENER8ION – STORM starring Yung Lean
- Madonna – Confessions II – The Film
- Sabrina Carpenter – House Tour
- Taylor Swift – Opalite
Mejor dirección de arte
- Charli xcx – SS26
- Lady Gaga & Doechii – RUNAWAY
- Madonna – Confessions II – The Film
- PinkPantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson
- SOMBR – My Body Isn’t Ready
- Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia
Mejor cinematografía
- A$AP Rocky – PUNK ROCKY
- Ariana Grande – hate that i made you love me
- LISA – Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
- Madonna – Confessions II – The Film
- Shaboozey – Cowgirl
- Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia
Mejor edición
- Ariana Grande – hate that i made you love me
- Bruno Mars – I Just Might
- LISA – Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
- Madonna – Confessions II – The Film
- Sabrina Carpenter – House Tour
- Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia
Mejor coreografía
- GENER8ION – STORM starring Yung Lean
- Harry Styles – Dance No More
- KATSEYE – PINKY UP
- Madonna – Confessions II
- Tate McRae – Nobody’s Girl
- Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia
Mejores efectos visuales
- Ariana Grande - hate that i made you love me
- JISOO X ZAYN – Eyes Closed
- Madonna – Confessions II – The Film
- PinkPantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson
- RAYE ft. Hans Zimmer – Click Clack Symphony
- Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia
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