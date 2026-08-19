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VMAs 2026: Lista completa de todos los nominados a los premios

Ellos son los artistas que formarán parte de la próxima edición de los premios a la música

VMAs 2026: Lista completa de todos los nominados a los premios
VMAs 2026: Lista completa de todos los nominados a los premios Foto: Instagram
Por:
Mariana Garibay

Los MTV VMAs han revelado la lista oficial de nominados para su próxima edición que se llevará a cabo este 27 de septiembre. En esta ocasión, incluyeron nombres como Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo y Tate MacRae entre sus candidaturas. Las más nominadas son La Reina del Pop y Taylor Swift.

Lista de nominados a los MTV VMAs 2026

Esta es la lista completa de los MTV VMAs 2026:

Video del año

  • Ariana Grande - hate that i made you love me
  • Bruno Mars - I Just Might
  • GENER8ION - STORM starring Yung Lean
  • Madonna - Confessions II - The Film
  • Sabrina Carpenter - Tears
  • Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia

Artista del año

  • Ariana Grande
  • Bruno Mars
  • Madonna
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Taylor Swift

Canción del año

  • Swim - BTS
  • Choosin’ Texas - Ella Langley
  • Golden - HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna & REI AMI
  • Bring Your Love - Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter
  • Man I Need - Olivia Dean
  • Stateside + Zara Larsson - PinkPantheress
  • WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! - RAYE

Mejor artista nuevo

  • Bella Kay
  • CORTIS
  • Magnus Ferrell
  • Malcolm Todd
  • Myles Smith
  • Sienna Spiro
  • Stella Lefty

Mejor colaboración

  • Chains & Whips - Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice
  • Ever Since U Left Me - French Montana x Max B
  • Bring Your Love - Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter
  • Stateside + Zara Larsson - PinkPantheress
  • Dai Dai - Shakira & Burna Boy
  • Hard Part - Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye

Mejor pop

  • Ariana Grande - hate that i made you love me
  • Charli xcx - SS26
  • LISA - Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
  • Olivia Rodrigo - drop dead
  • Sabrina Carpenter - House Tour
  • Tate MacRae - Nobody’s Girl
  • Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia

Mejor Hip-Hop

  • Cardi B feat. Kehlani – Safe
  • Don Toliver – E85
  • Drake – Janice STFU
  • Megan Thee Stallion – LOVER GIRL
  • Travis Scott – DUMBO
  • Tyler, The Creator- SUGAR ON MY TONGUE

Mejor R&B

  • Bruno Mars – I Just Might
  • Chris Brown – It Depends/Obvious
  • Dave & Tems – Raindance
  • Justin Bieber – YUKON
  • Kehlani – Folded
  • Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis – Is It a Crime

Mejor Alternativo

  • Geese – Taxes
  • mgk & Fred Durst – FIX UR FACE
  • Noah Kahan – The Great Divide
  • Olivia Rodrigo – the cure
  • SOMBR – Homewrecker
  • Tame Impala – Dracula
  • twenty one pilots – Drag Path

Mejor música latina

  • Anitta & Shakira – Choka Choka
  • Bad Bunny – NUEVAYoL
  • Fuerza Regida – TU SANCHO
  • KAROL G – Papasito
  • Rosalía ft. Yahritza Y Su Esencia – La Perla
  • Ryan Castro, Kapo & GANGSTA – LA VILLA
  • Shakira & Burna Boy – Dai Dai

Mejor K-Pop

  • BLACKPINK – JUMP
  • BTS – SWIM
  • CORTIS – REDRED
  • KATSEYE – PINKY UP
  • LE SSERAFIM (feat. j-hope of BTS)
  • LISA – Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi

Mejor Dance

  • Bebe Rexha & Faithless – New Religion
  • Harry Styles – Aperture
  • Lady Gaga & Doechii – RUNAWAY
  • Madonna – Confessions II – The Film
  • PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – Stateside
  • Slayyyter – DANCE…
  • Tate McRae – Nobody’s Girl

Mejor Country

  • Ella Langley – Choosin’ Texas
  • Kacey Musgraves – Dry Spell
  • Lainey Wilson –Somewhere Over Laredo
  • Luke Combs – Back in the Saddle
  • Shaboozey – Cowgirl
  • Stella Lefty – Boston
  • Tucker Wetmore – Brunette

Mejor Dirección

  • Ariana Grande – hate that i made you love me
  • Bruno Mars – I Just Might
  • GENER8ION – STORM starring Yung Lean
  • Madonna – Confessions II – The Film
  • Sabrina Carpenter – House Tour
  • Taylor Swift – Opalite

Mejor dirección de arte

  • Charli xcx – SS26
  • Lady Gaga & Doechii – RUNAWAY
  • Madonna – Confessions II – The Film
  • PinkPantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson
  • SOMBR – My Body Isn’t Ready
  • Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia

Mejor cinematografía

  • A$AP Rocky – PUNK ROCKY
  • Ariana Grande – hate that i made you love me
  • LISA – Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
  • Madonna – Confessions II – The Film
  • Shaboozey – Cowgirl
  • Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia

Mejor edición

  • Ariana Grande – hate that i made you love me
  • Bruno Mars – I Just Might
  • LISA – Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
  • Madonna – Confessions II – The Film
  • Sabrina Carpenter – House Tour
  • Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia

Mejor coreografía

  • GENER8ION – STORM starring Yung Lean
  • Harry Styles – Dance No More
  • KATSEYE – PINKY UP
  • Madonna – Confessions II
  • Tate McRae – Nobody’s Girl
  • Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia

Mejores efectos visuales

  • Ariana Grande - hate that i made you love me
  • JISOO X ZAYN – Eyes Closed
  • Madonna – Confessions II – The Film
  • PinkPantheress – Stateside + Zara Larsson
  • RAYE ft. Hans Zimmer – Click Clack Symphony
  • Taylor Swift – The Fate of Ophelia

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