Los MTV Video Music Awards 2026 regresan en una nueva edición en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles, California. Snoop Dog será el encargado de conducir la ceremonia de entrega de premios, mientras Madonna, LISA, RAYE, Shaboozey, Gunna, Yung Lean, GENER8ION son algunos de los artistas confirmados para la velada.
Además, habrá reconocimientos especiales para Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award para Nirvana y el Artist Director Honors para Taylor Swift. No te pierdas los MTV VMAs 2026 y descubre dónde y cuándo podrás seguir la transmisión en vivo.
MTV VMAs 2026: Cuándo son, dónde verlos y lista de todos los nominados
Los MTV Video Music Awards 2026 se celebrarán el domingo 27 de septiembre en el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles. En México, la transmisión comenzará a las 5:30 pm (hora del centro) y podrá verse en MTV, Paramount+ y Pluto TV.
Lista de nominados a los MTV VMAs 2026
Video del año
- Ariana Grande - “hate that i made you love me”
- Bruno Mars - “I Just Might”
- GENER8ION - “STORM starring Yung Lean”
- Madonna - “Confessions II - The Film”
- Sabrina Carpenter - “Tears”
- Taylor Swift - “The Fate of Ophelia”
Artista del año
- Ariana Grande
- Bruno Mars
- Madonna
- Morgan Wallen
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
Canción del año
- “Swim” - BTS
- “Choosin’ Texas” - Ella Langley
- “Golden” - HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna & REI AMI
- “Bring Your Love” - Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter
- “Man I Need” - Olivia Dean
- “Stateside” + Zara Larsson - PinkPantheress
- “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” - RAYE
Mejor artista nuevo
- Bella Kay
- CORTIS
- Magnus Ferrell
- Malcolm Todd
- Myles Smith
- Sienna Spiro
- Stella Lefty
Mejor colaboración
- “Chains & Whips” - Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice
- “Ever Since U Left Me” - French Montana x Max B
- “Bring Your Love” - Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter
- “Stateside” + Zara Larsson - PinkPantheress
- “Dai Dai” - Shakira & Burna Boy
- “Hard Part” - Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye
Mejor pop
- Ariana Grande - “hate that i made you love me”
- Charli xcx - “SS26
- LISA - “Dream” feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
- Olivia Rodrigo - “drop dead”
- Sabrina Carpenter - “House Tour”
- Tate MacRae - “Nobody’s Girl”
- Taylor Swift - “The Fate of Ophelia”
Mejor Hip-Hop
- Cardi B feat. Kehlani – “Safe”
- Don Toliver – “E85″
- Drake – “Janice STFU”
- Megan Thee Stallion – “LOVER GIRL”
- Travis Scott – “DUMBO”
- Tyler, The Creator- “SUGAR ON MY TONGUE”
Mejor R&B
- Bruno Mars – “I Just Might”
- Chris Brown – “It Depends/Obvious“
- Dave & Tems – “Raindance“
- Justin Bieber – “YUKON“
- Kehlani – “Folded“
- Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis – “Is It a Crime“
Mejor Alternativo
- Geese – “Taxes“
- mgk & Fred Durst – “FIX UR FACE“
- Noah Kahan – “The Great Divide“
- Olivia Rodrigo – “the cure“
- SOMBR – “Homewrecker“
- Tame Impala – “Dracula“
- twenty one pilots – “Drag Path“
Mejor música latina
- Anitta & Shakira – “Choka Choka“
- Bad Bunny – “NUEVAYoL“
- Fuerza Regida – “TU SANCHO“
- KAROL G – “Papasito“
- Rosalía ft. Yahritza Y Su Esencia – “La Perla“
- Ryan Castro, Kapo & GANGSTA – “LA VILLA“
- Shakira & Burna Boy – “Dai Dai“
Mejor K-Pop
- BLACKPINK – “JUMP“
- BTS – “SWIM“
- CORTIS – “REDRED“
- KATSEYE – “PINKY UP“
- LE SSERAFIM (feat. j-hope of BTS)
- LISA – “Dream“ feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
Mejor Dance
- Bebe Rexha & Faithless – “New Religion“
- Harry Styles – “Aperture“
- Lady Gaga & Doechii – “RUNAWAY“
- Madonna – Confessions II – “The Film“
- PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – “Stateside“
- Slayyyter – “DANCE…“
- Tate McRae – “Nobody’s Girl“
Mejor Country
- Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas“
- Kacey Musgraves – “Dry Spell“
- Lainey Wilson –“Somewhere Over Laredo“
- Luke Combs – “Back in the Saddle“
- Shaboozey – “Cowgirl“
- Stella Lefty – “Boston“
- Tucker Wetmore – “Brunette“
Mejor Dirección
- Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me“
- Bruno Mars – “I Just Might“
- GENER8ION – “STORM“ starring Yung Lean
- Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film“
- Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour“
- Taylor Swift – “Opalite“
Mejor dirección de arte
- Charli xcx – “SS26“
- Lady Gaga & Doechii – “RUNAWAY“
- Madonna – Confessions II – “The Film“
- PinkPantheress – “Stateside“ + Zara Larsson
- SOMBR – “My Body Isn’t Ready“
- Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia“
Mejor cinematografía
- A$AP Rocky – “PUNK ROCKY“
- Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me“
- LISA – “Dream“ feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
- Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film“
- Shaboozey – “Cowgirl“
- Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia“
Mejor edición
- Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me“
- Bruno Mars – “I Just Might“
- LISA – “Dream“ feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi
- Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film“
- Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour“
- Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia“
Mejor coreografía
- GENER8ION – “STORM“ starring Yung Lean
- Harry Styles – “Dance No More“
- KATSEYE – “PINKY UP“
- Madonna – “Confessions II“
- Tate McRae – “Nobody’s Girl“
- Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia“
Mejores efectos visuales
- Ariana Grande - “hate that i made you love me“
- JISOO X ZAYN – “Eyes Closed“
- Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film“
- PinkPantheress – “Stateside“ + Zara Larsson
- RAYE ft. Hans Zimmer – “Click“ Clack Symphony
- Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia“
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