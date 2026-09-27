Taylor Swift lanza el VIDEO de ‘Patient Zero’ dirigido por ‘El Chivo’ Lubezki

Taylor Swift estrenó hace un par de días su canción ‘Patient Zero’ junto con otras tres canciones que forman parte de la versión extendida del disco, The Life of a Showgirl y aprovechó su llegada a los MTV VMAs para revelar el video oficial de la canción.

La producción fue dirigida por Emmanuel ‘El Chivo’ Lubezki, reconocido por sus producciones en proyectos como Gravity y The Revenant. El proyecto además, cuenta con las actuaciones de Dakota Johnson y Colin Farrell.

La cantante ha destacado en los últimos años por su calidad de producciones, destacando videos como el de la canción ‘All too well’ que ha sido una de sus mayores producciones.

¿De qué trata el video de ‘Patient Zero’?

De acuerdo con los fans de la artista, el video se inspira en uno de los libros favoritos del la cantante, llamado ‘Rebecca’ de la autora Daphne du Maurier.

La novela gótica sigue la historia de una joven tímida y sin experiencia que se casa con un viudo rico y se muda a su mansión, donde es atormentada por el recuerdo y la sombra de la difunta primera esposa de su marido, Rebeca.

La protagonista se siente acomplejada e inferior ante la belleza, elegancia y supuesta perfección de la primera esposa. Sin embargo, la mansión guarda secretos oscuros y la verdad sobre la muerte de Rebeca no es lo que todos creen.

La narradora es una joven huérfana que trabaja como dama de compañía en Montecarlo cuando conoce a Maxim de Winter. Su nombre nunca se revela en toda la novela.

Letra completa de Patient Zero de Taylor Swift

If you wanna party with somebody who might know

About the devil on his shoulder under his halo

When the toxins take their hold, you’d rather die than let it go

But if you’re sick of him, I got you, I was patient zero

I’ve gotta be honest, I’ve been expecting your call

No, it’s not a bad time at all

I heard somebody saying there’s trouble in paradise

And my lips are sealed tight now

It’s not for me to tell

Someone else what to do

But if you wanna party with somebody who might know

About the devil on his shoulder under his halo

When the toxins take their hold, you’d rather die than let it go

But if you’re sick of him, I got you, I was patient zero

I bet he burst into your life like fireworks

I bet he even said “I love you” first

And when you saw another woman coming out of his place

I bet he kissed the rain off your face

Now he seems bored by you

And you don’t know what to do

But if you wanna party with somebody who might know

About the devil on his shoulder under his halo

When the toxins take their hold, you’d rather die than let it go

But if you’re sick of him, I got you, I was patient zero (I was patient)

I was patient zero

So let’s get into it

I know he charmed your family and friends

And you thought it’s ‘cause he loves you

But it’s ‘cause he loves how everybody else loves him

I know it seems like he shines so bright

But he’s bathing in your reflected light

On a free solo social climb

Take it from somebody who lost his games but won the race

Take it from someone who said all of this to his face

Someone who knows she’s more than just the chase

Someone who had him and walked away

And so

If you wanna party with somebody who might know

About the devil on his shoulder under his halo

And when the toxins take their hold, you’d rather die than let it go

But if you’re sick of him, I got you, I was patient zero

So if you wanna kick it, then I’m with it, I’ve been there

Felt the reeling, done the healing, said the curses and prayers

When the fever turns a dreamer into a pathetic ghost

If he’s killing you, I see you, I was patient zero

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