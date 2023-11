¿De qué murió Suzanne Shepherd, actriz de 'Los Soprano' y 'Goodfellas'?

BREAKING:⚱️ One of the 27 actors who appeared in both ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘The Sopranos’ has sadly passed away.



As the mother of the mobster wife, Suzanne Shepherd suited the role perfectly. She played the overbearing Mom of Karen in ‘Goodfellas’ and Carmela in ‘The Sopranos’. More… pic.twitter.com/HZmNEivOqh