Premios Oscar 2021: conoce a los ganadores en VIVO y en tiempo real
"Mank" es la cinta con más candidaturas; le sigue "Nomadland" con seis; otras nominadas son "El juicio de los 7 de Chicago" y "El Padre"
Este domingo 25 de abril tiene lugar la ceremonia de los Premios Oscar 2021, la cual se realiza con estrictas medidas sanitarias y en esta ocasión la cinta que lidera las nominaciones es "Mank", filme de David Fincher, al tener 10 postulaciones.
"Nomadland", de Chloé Zhao, que fue la gran ganadora en los Globos de Oro, sigue como favorita, al aspirar a seis estatuillas.
Por su parte "El padre, Judas y el mesías negro", "Sound of metal" y "Minari" también lograron seis nominaciones.
Este año debido a la pandemia de COVID-19, en los Premios Oscar pueden competir películas que se hayan estrenado directamente por streaming y sin pasar por los cines. La única condición es que tuvieran planeado un estreno en salas.
nominados a los premios oscar 2021
Mejor Película
- “The father”
- “Judas and the black messiah”
- “Mank”
- “Minari”
- “Nomadland”
- “Promising young woman”
- “Sound of metal”
- “The trial of the Chicago 7”
Mejor Dirección
- “Another round”, Thomas Vinterberg
- “Man”, David Fincher
- “Minari”, Lee Isaac Chung
- “Nomadland”, Chloé Zhao
- “Promising young woman”, Emerald Fennell
Mejor Actriz Principal
- Viola Davis, “Ma rainey’s black bottom”
- Andra Dray, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”
- Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a woman”
- Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”
- Carey Mulligan, “Promising you woman”
Mejor Actor Principal
- Riz Ahmed, “Sound of metal”
- Chadwick Boseman, “Ma rainey’s black bottom”
- Anthony Hopkins, “The father”
- Gary Oldman, “Mank”
- Steven Yeun, “Minari”
Mejor Canción Original
- “Fight for you”, “Judas and the black messiah”
- “Hear my voice”, “The trial of the Chicago 7”
- “Husavik”, “Eurovision song contest: the story on fire saga”
- “Io sì (seen)”, “The life ahead” (La vita davanti a sé)"
- “Speak now”, “One night in Miami”
Mejor Película Animada
- “Onward”
- "Over the moon”
- “A shaun the sheep movie: farmageddon”
- “Soul”“Wolfwalkers”
Mejor Película Internacional
- “Another round”, Dinamarca
- “Better Days”, Hong Kong
- “Collective”, Rumania
- “The man sho sold his skin”, Túnez
- “Quo vadis, Aida”, Bosnia y Herzegovina
Mejor Fotografía
- “Judas and the black messiah”
- “Mank”
- “News, of the world”
- “Nomadland”
- “The trial of the Chicago 7”
Mejor Edición
- “The Father”
- “Nomadland”
- “Promising young woman”
- “Sound of metal”
- “The trial of the Chicago 7”
Mejor Documental
- “Collective”
- “Crip Camp”
- “The mole agent”
- “My octopus teacher”
- “Time”
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”
- Olivia Colman, “The Father”
- Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”
- Yuh-Jung Young, “Minari”
- María Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan"
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Sacha Baron Cohen, “The trial the Chicago 7”
- Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and black messiah”
- Leslie Odom, Jr., “One night in Miami”
- Paul Raci, “Sound of metal”
- Lakeith Stanfield, “Judas and the black messiah”
Mejor Guion Original
- “Judas and the Black Messiah”, Will Berson y Shaka King
- “Minari”, Lee Isaac Chung
- “Promising young woman”, Emerald Fennell
- “Sound of Metal”, Darius Marder y Abraham Marder
- “The trial of the Chicago 7”, Aaron Sorkin
Mejor Guion Adaptado
- “The Father”, Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller
- “Nomadland”, Chloé Zhao
- “One night in Miami”, Kemp Powers
- “The White Tiger”, Ramin Bahrani
- “"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan”, Sacha Baron Cohen, Anthony Hines, Dan Swimer…
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- “The Father”
- “Ma rainey’s black bottom”
- “Mank”
- “News of the world”
- “Tenet”
Mejor Sonido
- “Greyhound”
- “Mank”
- “News of the world”
- “Soul”
- “Sound of metal”
Mejores Efectos Visuales
- “Love and monsters”
- “The midnight sky”
- “Mulan”
- “The one and only Ivan”
- “Tenet”
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
- Alejandra Byrne, “Emma”
- Ann Roth, “Ma rainey’s black bottom”
- Trish summerville, “Mank”
- Bina Daigeler, “Mulan”
- Massimo Cantini Parrini, “Pinocchio”
Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado
- “Emma”
- “Hillbilly elegy”
- “Ma rainey’s black bottom”
- “Mank”
- “Pinocchio”
Mejor Corto Documental
- “Colette”
- “A concerto a conversation”
- “Do not split”
- “Hunger ward”
- “A love song for Latasha”
Mejor Cortometraje de Acción en Vivo
- “Feeling through”
- “The letter room”
- “The present”
- “Two distant strangers”
- “White eye”
Mejor Corto Animado
- “Onward”
- “Over the moon”
- “A shaun the sheep movie: farmageddon”
- “Soul”
- “Wolfwalkers”
AG
