Los Globos de Oro 2026, uno de los eventos más esperados de la temporada de premios, reunirán a las máximas figuras del cine y la televisión en una gala que se celebra este domingo 11 de enero en Beverly Hills, California.
Estos galardones reconocen lo mejor en drama, comedia, animación y producciones internacionales. Entre lo más destacado se encuentra Guillermo del Toro, pues el director mexicano lidera las nominaciones con Frankenstein.
Del mismo modo, la película Una batalla tras otra, protagonizada por Leonardo DiCaprio, y la serie The White Lotus, se colocan entre las producciones preferidas por la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA). Conoce en La Razón la lista completa de los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2026.
Conoce a todos los nominados de los Globos de Oro 2026
Mejor Película (Drama)
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- I Was Just an Accident
- Sentimental Value
- Sinner
- The Secret Agent
Mejor Película (Musical o Comedia)
- Blue Moon
- Bugonia
- Marty Supreme
- No Other Choice
- Nouvelle Vague
- One Battle After Another
Mejor Película Animada
- Arco
- Demon Slayer
- Elio
- Kpop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Mejor Película en Lengua no inglesa
- It Was Just an Accident
- No Other Choice
- Sentimental Value
- Sirāt
- The Secret Agent
- The Voice of Hind Raja
Mejor Actriz (Drama)
- Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)
- Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love)
- Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
- Julie Roberts (After the Hunt)
- Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)
- Tessa Thompson (Hedda)
Mejor Actor (Drama)
- Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine)
- Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere)
- Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams)
- Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)
- Oscar Isaac (Frankenstein)
- Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)
Mejor Actriz (Musical o Comedia)
- Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee)
- Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)
- Cynthia Erivo (Wicked 2)
- Emma Stone (Bugonia)
- Kate Hudson (Song Song Blue)
- Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)
Mejor Actor (Musical o Comedia)
- Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)
- George Clooney (Jay Kelly)
- Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)
- Lee Byung-Hun (No Other Choice)
- Leonardo Di Caprio (One Battle After Another)
- Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
Mejor Actriz Secundaria
- Amy Madigan (Weapons)
- Ariana Grande (Wicked 2)
- Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)
- Emily Blunt (The Smashing Machine)
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)
- Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)
Mejor Actor Secundario
- Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly)
- Benicio del Toro (One Battle After Another)
- Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)
- Paul Mescal (Hamnet)
- Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)
- Stellen Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)
Mejor Director
- Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)
- Guillermo del Toro (Frankenstein)
- Jafar Panahi (It Was Just an Accident)
- Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
- Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
- Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
Mejor Serie (Drama)
- The Diplomat
- Pluribus
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The Pitt
- The White Lotus
Mejor Serie (Musical o Comedia)
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Want This
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Studio
Mejor Serie Limitada
- Adolescence
- All Her Fault
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- The Beast in Me
- The Girlfriend
Mejor Actriz de Serie (Drama)
- Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
- Britt Lower (Severance)
- Helen Mirren (MobLand)
- Kathy Bates (Matlock)
- Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
- Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)
Mejor Actor de Serie (Drama)
- Adam Scott (Severance)
- Diego Luna (Andor)
- Dary Oldman (Slow Horses)
- Mark Ruffalo (Task)
- Noah Wyle (The Pitt)
- Sterling Brown (Paradise)
Mejor Actriz de Serie (Musical o Comedia)
- Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
- Jean Smart (Hacks)
- Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
- Kristen Bell (Nobody Want This)
- Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
- Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
Mejor Actor de Serie (Musical o Comedia)
- Adam Brody (Nobody Want This)
- Glen Powell (Chad Powers)
- Jeremy Allan White (The Bear)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
- Seth Rogen (The Studio)
- Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)